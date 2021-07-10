Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

