Centiva Capital LP Takes $536,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

