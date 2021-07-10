Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

