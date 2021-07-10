CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 424,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $50.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

