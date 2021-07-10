ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

