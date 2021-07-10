Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 52,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,030. The company has a market cap of $194.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

