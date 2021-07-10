Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.61. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.