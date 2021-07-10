Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

