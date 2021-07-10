Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head to Head Survey

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% USANA Health Sciences 10.95% 32.54% 22.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.53 -$7.19 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.85 $124.66 million $5.86 17.35

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

