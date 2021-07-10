Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,567,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

