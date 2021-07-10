Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

