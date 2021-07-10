Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.