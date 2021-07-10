Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

