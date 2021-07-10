CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $7,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

