CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 160.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

IEV opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

