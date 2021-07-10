CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $297,000 Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after buying an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

