CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $272,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

