CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,165 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

