CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 326 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.