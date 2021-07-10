CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 49 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $797.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

