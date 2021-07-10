CIBC Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.65.

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.62 and a one year high of C$41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.49.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

