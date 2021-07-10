Cigna Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

