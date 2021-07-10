CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh Buys 89,338 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

