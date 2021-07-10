Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

CGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

