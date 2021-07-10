Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
CGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
