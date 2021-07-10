Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reiterates Buy Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AML. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Shares of LON:AML traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,921 ($25.10). 377,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,787. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,957.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 902.78 ($11.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

