Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of PACXU opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.