Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

