Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 990.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

