Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 87.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $748.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

