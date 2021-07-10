Citigroup Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $40.74 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

