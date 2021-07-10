Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barry Callebaut has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,400.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.11. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,040.00 and a 52 week high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

