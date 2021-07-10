Civic Price Up 1.7% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $161.78 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

