Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -202.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

