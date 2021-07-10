Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $10.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

CLOV opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.