Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $392.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.05 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

