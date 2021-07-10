Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,065,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 401,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $20,691,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.