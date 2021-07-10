Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

VZ stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

