Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 138 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

