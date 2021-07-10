Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $911,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $88.00 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.98 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

