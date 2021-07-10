Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $214.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.70 million and the highest is $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $139.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $899.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 55,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $57.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.