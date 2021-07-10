Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 1% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 10,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,497,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

