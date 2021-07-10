Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.75.

CNXC opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,754 shares of company stock worth $56,347,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

