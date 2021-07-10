Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $227.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

