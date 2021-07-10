Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMEG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,159. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

