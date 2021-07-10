Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $3,743,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

