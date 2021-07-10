Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVFC remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

