Context Capital Management LLC Sells 15,243 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAC remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. 35,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,472. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

