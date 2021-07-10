Context Capital Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSRXU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $12,207,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,979,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,694,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

