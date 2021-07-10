Context Capital Management LLC Takes $498,000 Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $995,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MACQU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,300. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

