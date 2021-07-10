Context Capital Management LLC Takes $910,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,500,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

TSIBU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 6,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.